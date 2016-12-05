Alverno's Uncovered Series Returns with Celebrations of A Tribe Called Quest and Stevie Wonder

While the city mourned the end of the Alverno Presents presenting arts series this year, it didn't take too long for one of the series' most popular programs to find a new home. The David Ravel-produced Uncovered series, where Milwaukee artists have paid tribute to musicians like Quincy Jones, Patti Smith and Prince, has partnered with the Pabst Theater Group to announce its new 2017 season, which will include explorations of two big crowd-pleasers: A Tribe Called Quest and Stevie Wonder.

Milwaukee rapper/producer Klassik has curated the A Tribe Called Quest program, which is well-timed on the heels of the group's surprise (and surprisingly outstanding) final album, We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service . The show will feature fellow rappers and producers Lorde Fredd33, AR Wesley, Deb.On.Air, Mike Regal and Strehlow, DJs Jordan "Madhatter" Lee and Old Man Malcolm, and a house band made up of Foreign Goods, Stomata and guitarist Chris Rosenau. Christopher Gilbert will provide the choreography. That show takes place Friday, Jan. 20 at Turner Hall Ballroom. Tickets are $22.50.

The Stevie Wonder program, meanwhile, will be curated by Tarik Moody and Dave Wake and will explore Wonder's epochal 1976 album Songs in the Key of Life. More information on performers is to come, but the show will take place on Friday, April 14 at Turner Hall.