American Idol to Hold Auditions in Milwaukee

For the first time in the show's history, "American Idol" will host auditions in Milwaukee. Auditions for the show's upcoming tenth season will be held at the Bradley Center on Wednesday, July 21, according to a post on host Ryan Seacrest's blog this morning.

This is good news for city tourism. Milwaukee is the only Midwestern city with an "Idol" audition this year, and one of just six cities hosting auditions, so the event should draw hoards of singers from neighboring (and most likely also not-so-neighboring) cities. Audition episodes of the top-rated singing competition heavily spotlight the cities hosting them, so the contest should garner Milwaukee tens of thousands of dollars worth of free publicity.

This will be the most the "American Idol" has spotlighted Milwaukee since its eighth season, when Milwaukee singer Danny Gokey was a finalist and the show filmed a day of local celebrations in his honor. It's a safe bet that Gokey will be heavily referenced in the show's Milwaukee audition episode.