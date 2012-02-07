And Here's Another Gerald Walker Single

I suspect I could save myself a lot of time going forward if I kept the above headline on macro. Prolific Milwaukee rapper Gerald Walker, who sometimes seems to record as much new music in a month as the average person listens to, has released another new single, "Girl, Oh No He Didn\'t," which references <em>Kill Bill</em>, "24," the Muppets, "Gilligan\'s Island," "Wheel of Fortune," "Wild and Crazy Kids," "Samurai Pizza Cats" and <em>Earthworm Jim</em>, and samples <em>The Fifth Element</em> and Virgil, the talking foul from "Mighty Max." "They askin\' who the next out of Milwaukee, and they saying Gerald Walker," the rapper boasts (he also compares himself to Bono and Phil Collins). <br /><br />You can download the track <a href=\"http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/girl-oh-no-he-didnt!-single/id499874376?ign-mpt=uo%3D4\">on iTunes</a>, or <a href=\"http://www.kush360.com/2012/02/gerald-walker-girl-oh-no-he-didnt.html\">stream it here</a>.<br /><br />