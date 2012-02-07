And Here's Another Gerald Walker Single

The rapper compares himself to Bono and samples "Mighty Max"

I suspect I could save myself a lot of time going forward if I kept the above headline on macro. Prolific Milwaukee rapper Gerald Walker, who sometimes seems to record as much new music in a month as the average person listens to, has released another new single, &quot;Girl, Oh No He Didn\'t,&quot; which references <em>Kill Bill</em>, &quot;24,&quot; the Muppets, &quot;Gilligan\'s Island,&quot; &quot;Wheel of Fortune,&quot; &quot;Wild and Crazy Kids,&quot; &quot;Samurai Pizza Cats&quot; and <em>Earthworm Jim</em>, and samples <em>The Fifth Element</em> and Virgil, the talking foul from &quot;Mighty Max.&quot; &quot;They askin\' who the next out of Milwaukee, and they saying Gerald Walker,&quot; the rapper boasts (he also compares himself to Bono and Phil Collins). <br /><br />You can download the track <a href=\"http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/girl-oh-no-he-didnt!-single/id499874376?ign-mpt=uo%3D4\">on iTunes</a>, or <a href=\"http://www.kush360.com/2012/02/gerald-walker-girl-oh-no-he-didnt.html\">stream it here</a>.<br /><br />