Bo & Airo Make Themselves Heard in Their "Sirens" Video

Some projects just name themselves. When rapper/bassist Bo Triplex partnered with rapper/drummer Airo Kwil for a new project, there wasn't much debate about what their moniker would be. As Bo & Airo, the two make rowdy, funk-heavy rap-rock with shades of Rage Against the Machine and Death Grips. Tonight they'll release their new music video "Sirens" with a show at Company Brewing featuring Klassik, Fox Face and DJ Dripsweat, but if you don't want to wait for that official premiere you can check it out below first. It's a rager that finds the two very much making themselves at home at a venue just a few blocks away from Company, High Dive, and gives a good sense of what to expect from their live show.