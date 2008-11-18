Chinese Democracy Leaks

Idolator reports that Guns N' Roses mythical Chinese Democracy has leaked online—and for real this time, not in a "there's some demos that may be from the album but will be pulled within three hours" sort of way, but in a "this is the actual album and it's already spread so far on the Internet that no amount of legal threats will be able to stop them from circulating" sort of way.

I'm too timid to test Axl's legal team, so I'm going to wait until next week's official release date to give it a listen, but in the next 24 hours, the blogosphere should develop a snap concensus on whether the disc is actually any good (reviews in Rolling Stone and Spin have been respectable, but these days the major music magazines are too tepid to trust when reviewing major releases).