DJ Drama and Cookin' Soul Offer Free Biggie Mix

On the 12th anniversary of Christopher Wallace's death, DJ Drama and Cookin' Soul released their long-teased Notorious B.I.G. Tribute album, a collection that binds chopped-up snippets of Biggie's best-known songs with new, mostly Wallace-themed verses from Jean Grae, LA The Darkman, Styles P, CL Smooth and others. It's surprisingly devoid of the star power expected from a Cookin' Soul mix—lesser knowns dominate most of this set—but at its best the project puts a fresh spin on subject matter that's already been well-covered, often without yielding much fruit (dare I bring up 2005's blasphemous Biggie Duets album?)

The album is available for free download; though be warned that Cookin' Soul's servers are running very, very slow today.