El-Shareef Takes it Back to His Birth Year on "Benjamins Talk"

One of Milwaukee's most consistent rappers, El-Shareef is preparing to release a new mixtape with the equally consistent Milwaukee producer Derelle Rideout called Matching Verts, and today he gave us a taste of what the mixtape might hold with a new single. Over a breezy beat with a loose, early '90s vibe, the rapper riffs with Phife Dawg-esque mischief about girl problems and the value of a buck.

Below you can stream the song and its equally casual Damien Blue-directed video, which finds El-Shareef trying on hats and throwing a barbecue (it's the small things).