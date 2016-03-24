Get Lost in Luxi’s Sweet, Immersive Electro-Pop

One of the reasons I’m so juiced about Milwaukee’s upcoming CAUTION music series, just as I was about the MELT music series before it, is that the city’s experimental electronic music scene is remarkably hard to keep up with. It’s not even really a scene, per se, so much as it is a lose network of introverts, largely working alone, often posting their music online with little expectation of it finding an audience. Most of them frankly suck at promoting themselves, but to be sure, many are making music worth promoting.

Case in point: the Milwaukee electro-pop stylist Luxi, who despite having released a stack of wondrous EPs over the last couple of years, I only just discovered through the CAUTION lineup. I was missing out. It’s not often you hear dreamy, chilled-out music that bumps like this: The beats kick, the hooks pop and the sentiments linger after the songs end. And she’s got a star quality that’s all too rare in this kind of bedroom electro-pop. The obvious point of comparison is Grimes, another savant with a small voice and a big vision, but Luxi is a gentler presence than Grimes—wiser, calmer, more melancholy.

Below you can stream Luxi’s latest EP, astral memories (p a r a d i s e) ; you can comb through her others on her Bandcamp page. She’ll play the first installment of CAUTION on Friday, March 25 at 9 p.m. at Landmark Lanes (yes, the bowling alley).