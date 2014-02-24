Hear Milwaukee Rapper Gerald Walker Blow Off Some Steam on His New Mixtape

Gerald Walker's upcoming album Target still doesn't have a release date, but today he released something that should tide fans over for at least a little a while: an 11-track mixtape Yesterday You Said Tomorrow . It's not clear whether the title is a dig at the distributor and label delays that have postponed his album, but the tape definitely shows a testier side of the usually composed Milwaukee rapper. Though he's still not the type of rapper to raise his voice, he's got some serious steam to blow off here, and tracks like "Tell The Wolves I'm Home" and "Nerves" are downright combative. The smooth, heady production (including five tracks from usual producer Cardo, of Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang) does its part to keep him grounded.

Walker is about to hit the road for a few weeks on his "Target Practice" tour, but first he'll play a sendoff show Thursday night at the Riverwest Public House with Wave Chappelle, Klassik, Pizzle and Yo-Dot. The bill starts at 9 p.m.

Stream Yesterday You Said Tomorrow below, via DatPiff.