Jewel Wrote a Song About Milwaukee

Folk-pop singer Jewel embraced her inner Sufjan Stevens on her latest U.S. tour, writing a song about every city she visited. Her tribute to Milwaukee, which she performed at the Pabst Theater at her June 3 stop, is a giggled melange of Wikipedia-ed trivia about America's 26th most populous city, set to a chorus loosely cribbed from Starship's "We Built this City." The city's 1845 Bridge War receives a shout out; the Bronze Fonz gets its own verse.

Paris-based Jewel super-fan Emilie Bozon made a YouTube video for the song, which adds extremely flattering pictures of the city (and some extremely unflattering postcard images) to Jewel's sing-song list of local rivers, historical figures and tourist attractions. It's embedded below: