Just Announced: Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck Will Close Their Tour at the Riverside Theater

At first glance, Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson and British blues-rock guitarist Jeff Beck don't seem like the most natural tour mates. After all, their paths haven't crossed that often during the half century or so each has been in the music industry. But by their account, the two have good chemistry together, and after Beck lent a hand on Wilson's upcoming album, the two decided to give touring together a go. This fall, they'll hit the road with Wilson’s former bandmates Al Jardine and David Marks, and today they announced a handful of additional dates on that tour, including a Wednesday, Oct. 30 stop at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater, which as of now is their final announced show together.

Reserved seat tickets are $59.50 and $89.50 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 30 at noon.