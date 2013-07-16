Kid Cudi to Headline the Eagles Ballroom in September

Buoyed by the support of Kanye West, who signed the Cleveland rapper to his GOOD Music label, Kid Cudi emerged as one of 2009’s breakout artists with his Internet hit “Day ’n’ Nite.” Cudi’s debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day , wasn’t the precious sung/rap album some might have expected from that single, though. Instead it was an epic, hyper-conceptual, experimental mood piece that found time for lengthy instrumental tangents and featured inspired guest spots from MGMT and Ratatat. It divided critics, with some admiring its ambition and others finding it muddled, and his subsequent releases have been even less linear. His latest record (and first since leaving the GOOD Music umbrella), Indicud , is a sprawling mind trip that features guests spots from Too Short, A$AP Rocky, RZA, Father John Misty and Michael Bolton. Like everything the rapper does, it’s a love-it or hate-it affair.

Kid Cudi will headline the Eagles Ballroom on Wednesday, Sept. 18 with openers Tyler the Creator and Logic, the venue announced this morning. Tickets are $37 ($47 for VIP balcony access) and go on sale Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m.