Local Music Wrap-Up: Dylan Thomas, So So Radio, Packers, Packers, Packers

Milwaukee producer Dylan Thomas returned from a short hiatus this week to release a new beat tape, Stevie's Soul Sounds, a chilled-out but hard-grooving instrumental pastiche in the spirit of J. Dilla's signature works and Madlib's Yesterday's New Quintet project. It's streaming and posted for free download on the producer's Bandcamp site. In an interview this week, JC Poppe caught up with the producer to learn what the delay was about.

The Janesville-bred pop-rock trio So So Radio plays a pair of album release shows this weekend behind its new album, Dustcovers, an Americana-spiked power-pop record with shades of Big Star and Okkervil River that is streaming at the band's Bandcamp site. Tonight's all-ages gig is at the Murray Cultural Center; tomorrow night's shared bill with The New Loud is at Mad Planet.

WMSE welcomed singer-songwriter Micah Olsan to perform on its "Local/Live" program in advance of the Jan. 29 release of his new album, Off Beat Clappers and Hip Toe Tappers. You can download the show from the program's archives.

Learn a bit more about the Milwaukee buzz band Sat. Nite Duets before their show tonight at the Cactus Club. Joshua Miller and Steven Hyden profiled the endearingly scrappy rock 'n' roll group.

A word of caution to anybody attending any early shows Saturday night: There's a good chance they've been pushed back for the Packers game.

And speaking of the Packers, this is much, much better than it has any right to be: