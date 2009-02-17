M. Ward @ The Pabst Theater, April 24

"World Cafe" favorite M. Ward returns to Milwaukee for the fifth time in about as many years for another return performance at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 24. A longtime critical favorite, Ward raised his commercial profile considerably last year with She & Him, an improbable collaboration with singer/actress Zooey Deschanel that earned more praise than, say Scarlett Johansson's Tom Waits covers album, no doubt in part because of Ward's banked critical goodwill. Ward will be performing behind his new album Hold Time.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 20 at noon.