Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: El-Shareef & Derelle Rideout, Ju Preach, Hakeem Paragon, Joey Burbs

El-Shareef & Derelle Rideout –\r

Matching Verts

Ju Preach – “Preach4Ever”

Perhaps the quintessential Milwaukee producer, Derelle Rideout can usually be\r

counted on to provide the standout tracks on any project he contributes to. Any\r

album produced entirely by him, then, is worth getting very excited about. Local\r

journeyman El-Shareef has never sounded better than he does over Rideout’s blissful,\r

punchy production on their collab LP, an album that should be in store for a lot of spins once spring rolls around.\r

We flagged Ju Preach’s single “Notice” in an earlier installment of this\r

roundup, and like most everything coming out of IshDARR’s CCM camp right now,\r

it was catchy as hell, in an unusual, sticky, minimalistic kind of way. So it\r

goes without saying that IshDARR fans will find plenty to enjoy on the full EP,\r

which features many of the same producers IshDARR leans on. Despite that\r

familiar sound, Ju Preach has a charisma that’s all his own, and a knack for stretching\r

his voice and playing off of the unusual ways these beats crest and bounce. It\r

came out all the way back in August, but I keep coming back to it every few\r

weeks, and each time it sounds better.

Lots of artists rap about their demons from time to time, but some do it with\r

more intensity than others. Paragon’s Ladder, the latest EP from Milwaukee\r

rapper Hakeem Paragon, documents the worst period of his life, a months-long\r

fog of depression that found him fighting off suicidal thoughts. Just how bad\r

was it? “Impulses to swerve my Camaro into oncoming traffic at high speeds,” he\r

tells the Shepherd. “Nightmares of\r

killing myself over Facetime to show my wife what she did to me.” So, yeah,\r

that bad. There’s no sugar-coating it, this is not an easy listen, and the\r

unsettling production from local producer Water.lo doesn’t do anything to calm\r

your nerves.

Joey Burbs – “Conversations”

And now for something a lot lighter. “Conversations,” the bouncy latest single\r

from 21-year-old Milwaukee rapper/producer Joey Burbs, is a welcome respite\r

from what’s been a very, very bleak January. The song, he says, is about “the\r

talk of other people and doing what you feel will make you successful and\r

happy. Everyone has an opinion and a lot of people may hate, but those are the\r

people that always seem to not be doing anything worthwhile themselves. All\r

they do is have these ‘conversations’ while others are working and achieving\r

dreams.”

Yogie B & Keez – “All We Do”

Paragon EP, so here’s another palette cleanser: “All We Do,” a party track from\r

the local bro-hop duo Yogie B & Keez. I’m not a fan of this stuff at\r

all—sorry, Asher Roth—but there’s a demand for it so somebody’s got to do it,\r

and Yogie B & Keez do it better than most. They also get points for\r

self-awareness: They are not trying to be anything they aren’t.

Blax ft. G.R.A.M.Z. – “Nothin’”

You might remember Blax from back when he went by the name Adebisi and fronted\r

Milwaukee’s most popular live hip-hop band of the era, Fresh Cut Collective. In\r

the years since, he’s lived in New York where he collaborated with producer Ski\r

Beatz and the Jet Life family, but these days he’s back in Milwaukee and\r

preparing for the release of an album called Be Well next month. His fierce single\r

“Nothin’” offers a taste of what he’s been working on.

Will Static ft. Smoov – “Too Long”

Will Static used to run with a Milwaukee hip-hop collective called DRS, but\r

these days he’s riding solo. In advance of an upcoming EP, this month he teased\r

his first solo single, “Too Long,” a territorial little track set to a twisty\r

Classix beat that promises there’s much more to come.

Lean Beatz – “In The Whip”

For symmetry’s sake we’ll end this roundup with another prolific local\r

self-producing rapper, Lean Beatz. He’s been on an Atlanta-inspired, self-medicating\r

Future vibe for a while now, and it carries through his latest single, “In The\r

Whip.” Cold stuff. Very, very cold.

