Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: El-Shareef & Derelle Rideout, Ju Preach, Hakeem Paragon, Joey Burbs

El-Shareef & Derelle Rideout –\r\nMatching Verts\r\n
\r\nPerhaps the quintessential Milwaukee producer, Derelle Rideout can usually be\r\ncounted on to provide the standout tracks on any project he contributes to. Any\r\nalbum produced entirely by him, then, is worth getting very excited about. Local\r\njourneyman El-Shareef has never sounded better than he does over Rideout’s blissful,\r\npunchy production on their collab LP Matching Verts, an album that should be in store for a lot of spins once spring rolls around.
Ju Preach – “Preach4Ever”
\r\nWe flagged Ju Preach’s single “Notice” in an earlier installment of this\r\nroundup, and like most everything coming out of IshDARR’s CCM camp right now,\r\nit was catchy as hell, in an unusual, sticky, minimalistic kind of way. So it\r\ngoes without saying that IshDARR fans will find plenty to enjoy on the full EP,\r\nwhich features many of the same producers IshDARR leans on. Despite that\r\nfamiliar sound, Ju Preach has a charisma that’s all his own, and a knack for stretching\r\nhis voice and playing off of the unusual ways these beats crest and bounce. It\r\ncame out all the way back in August, but I keep coming back to it every few\r\nweeks, and each time it sounds better.
\r\nHakeem Paragon – Paragon’s Ladder EP
\r\nLots of artists rap about their demons from time to time, but some do it with\r\nmore intensity than others. Paragon’s Ladder, the latest EP from Milwaukee\r\nrapper Hakeem Paragon, documents the worst period of his life, a months-long\r\nfog of depression that found him fighting off suicidal thoughts. Just how bad\r\nwas it? “Impulses to swerve my Camaro into oncoming traffic at high speeds,” he\r\ntells the Shepherd. “Nightmares of\r\nkilling myself over Facetime to show my wife what she did to me.” So, yeah,\r\nthat bad. There’s no sugar-coating it, this is not an easy listen, and the\r\nunsettling production from local producer Water.lo doesn’t do anything to calm\r\nyour nerves.
\r\nJoey Burbs – “Conversations”
\r\nAnd now for something a lot lighter. “Conversations,” the bouncy latest single\r\nfrom 21-year-old Milwaukee rapper/producer Joey Burbs, is a welcome respite\r\nfrom what’s been a very, very bleak January. The song, he says, is about “the\r\ntalk of other people and doing what you feel will make you successful and\r\nhappy. Everyone has an opinion and a lot of people may hate, but those are the\r\npeople that always seem to not be doing anything worthwhile themselves. All\r\nthey do is have these ‘conversations’ while others are working and achieving\r\ndreams.”
\r\nYogie B & Keez – “All We Do”\r\n\r\n
If you’re like me, you’re still probably shaken from that Hakeem\r\nParagon EP, so here’s another palette cleanser: “All We Do,” a party track from\r\nthe local bro-hop duo Yogie B & Keez. I’m not a fan of this stuff at\r\nall—sorry, Asher Roth—but there’s a demand for it so somebody’s got to do it,\r\nand Yogie B & Keez do it better than most. They also get points for\r\nself-awareness: They are not trying to be anything they aren’t.
\r\nBlax ft. G.R.A.M.Z. – “Nothin’”
\r\nYou might remember Blax from back when he went by the name Adebisi and fronted\r\nMilwaukee’s most popular live hip-hop band of the era, Fresh Cut Collective. In\r\nthe years since, he’s lived in New York where he collaborated with producer Ski\r\nBeatz and the Jet Life family, but these days he’s back in Milwaukee and\r\npreparing for the release of an album called Be Well next month. His fierce single\r\n“Nothin’” offers a taste of what he’s been working on.
\r\nWill Static ft. Smoov – “Too Long”
\r\nWill Static used to run with a Milwaukee hip-hop collective called DRS, but\r\nthese days he’s riding solo. In advance of an upcoming EP, this month he teased\r\nhis first solo single, “Too Long,” a territorial little track set to a twisty\r\nClassix beat that promises there’s much more to come.
\r\n\r\n\r\nRenz Young is another Milwaukee producer with a gift for bringing out the best\r\nin his collaborators, but he tends to save his best tracks for himself. His\r\nlatest one is mighty smooth.
Renz\r\nYoung – “Lovenvy”
\r\nLean Beatz – “In The Whip”
\r\nFor symmetry’s sake we’ll end this roundup with another prolific local\r\nself-producing rapper, Lean Beatz. He’s been on an Atlanta-inspired, self-medicating\r\nFuture vibe for a while now, and it carries through his latest single, “In The\r\nWhip.” Cold stuff. Very, very cold.
