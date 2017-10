Anybody with even a passive interest in the more rootsy, Americana-leaning arm of indie-rock and folk should be checking out the joint podcast between Muzzle of Bees' Ryan Matteson and 91.7 WMSE's Ryan Schleicher. This week's playlist is particularly rich, featuring tracks from Califone, Jason Lytle, Frightened Rabbit, James Blackshaw and the Avett Brothers, and closing with a three-song sampler of Megafaun's glorious new album.