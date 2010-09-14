New Release Wrap-Up: Weezer, The Walkmen, Of Montreal, Superchunk

×

If you haven’t been to an independent record store lately, thisis as good a week as any to make your return. Loads of new albums are hittingthe shelves today, many of them quite good. Here’s a rundown of some of themost prominent:

Weezer’s eighth album, Hurley, plays like a bid to win backsome of the fans the band alienated with the last couple, eschewing River Cuomo’srecent dalliances with commercial pop for fiercer (yet still non-threatening)pop-punk. This is probably the closest Weezer has come in at least half adecade to how the bulk of their fans want them to sound, but it’s by no means agreat return to form. The songs lack Pinkerton’s confessional bite, leavingCuomo to fall back on jokey lyrics that continually fall flat.



The Walkmen return with another set of restrained, smartly crafted rock ’n’roll on Lisbon, one of their finest records. The usual new Walkmen album caveat remains, though:If you’re looking for another barnstormer like “The Rat,” you won’t find ithere. Lisbon simmers, but never boils over.



After years of self-recorded, self-produced albums, Of Montreal teamed withstudio guru Jon Brion on their latest, False Priest, for a fuller sound with abooming low end closer to that of the funk and R&B records Kevin Barnesincreasingly lionizes. False Priest does indeed bring the funk, though Barnes’ manic, over-sexed and generally overbearing persona will be a deal breakerfor many.



False Priest isn’t the only indie album released this week to featuremoonlighting R&B singer Solange Knowles; she also guests on “When the NightFalls,” a standout track on Chromeo’s new Business Casual. As always, the ’80s-apingelectro-funk duo flirts with kitsch, but their love for this music is genuine.



Like Dinosaur Jr., who returned to the studio after a long hiatus withoutshowing any rust, indie-rockers Superchunk sound ageless on their firstLP in nine years, Rosemarie from Majesty Shredding, one of the year’s mostrousing, consistently winning power-pop albums.



Les Savy Fav tame themselves ever so slightly on their new Root For Ruin, fora sweeter, poppier set of songs about between-friends relationships. It’s amodest but infectious rock album, with heart to spare.



Included among the various blues and folk traditionals on Robert Planet’slatest album, Band of Joy, are two unlikely but remarkably astute Low covers, whichPlant treats like lost standards. They’re as earthy and broken in as most everytrack on this strong collection.



Megafaun follow up last year’s great Gather, Form & Fly with Heretofore, agenerous and varied EP of their shifty, psychedelic folk.



The ever-evolving Blonde Redhead continue their flirtation with electronicmusic and minimalist trip-hop on their latest, Penny Sparkle, which they recorded withFever Ray producers Van Rivers and the Subliminal Kid. The results are pretty,if at times languid. In its second half in particular, the record slows to acrawl.



The reunited Vaselines pick up where they left off twenty years ago on theirnew Sex With An X, singing coy, silly little tunes.

The reunited Saddle Creek dream-pop duo Azure Ray releases theirfirst album in seven years, Drawing Down the Moon, soundingas wistful as ever.



Indie-pop buzz band The Drums update 1950s Buddy Holly harmonies with ’80s keyboardsand guitars on their self-titled debut. If you for some reason needed anothersong about surfing, here you go.



R&B singer Trey Songz follows up his 2009 breakthrough Ready with a newalbum cut very much from the same cloth, Passion, Pain and Pleasure.



Bilal puts a much weirder, non-commercial spin on R&B with his great new Airtight’sRevenge, one of the best soul albums of the year.



Nick Cave returns with another Grinderman album, Grinderman 2.

Brandon Flowers from The Killers drops a solo album calledFlamingo.



And with less fanfare than might be expected from one of the top-selling bandsof their time, maturing rap-rockers Linkin Park issue their latest album, AThousand Suns.