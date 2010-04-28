New Songs and Album Details from Maritime and The Goodnight Loving

Another month, another Milwaukee band signed to a respected album label. This time the good news comes from Maritime, who this week announced that they have signed with the Los Angeles label Dangerbird Records, home to artists like Silversun Pickups, Hot Hot Heat, Minus the Bear and Sea Wolf. The label says to expect a new album from the veteran indie-rock group this year. In the meantime, the AV Club is hosting a video of Maritime covering Depeche Mode's most enduring single, "Enjoy the Silence," as part of the site's "Undercover" series.

In other news, Milwaukee's garage-pop band The Goodnight Lovingwho last year landed a home on the Portland punk label Dirtnap Records, which has put out fine recent releases from Marked Men and Mean Jeans as well as classics from The Exploding Hearts and Epoxiesis planning a July 20 for its next album, The Goodnight Loving Supper Club, according to The Tripwire. The site is hosting an mp3 of a song from the album, "The Pan."

The Goodnight Loving Supper Club follows a fine 7-inch the band released through Dirtnap last fall, "Nothing Conquers Us"/"Scary Bad."