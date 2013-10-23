Pizzle Raises the Bar with his New Jahlil Beats-Produced Single, "The Hunger"

Jahlil Beats is on the shortlist of rap producers who can do no wrong right now. Every beat the guy makes is just fire: fast, menacing and, most distinctively, demanding . These are beats that challenge rappers to hold their own, which is why the producer tends to attract fighters like Meek Mill and Ace Hood, rappers who tear into beats and don't let go.

It shouldn't be too surprising, then, that Milwaukee rapper Pizzle linked with Jahlil Beats for his latest single, "The Hunger." With his latest mixtape, Insomnia II , Pizzle has emerged as one of the city's most pop-savvy rappers, but he's also a rapper's rapper, eager to flaunt his tricky deliveries. This track is the showiest I've ever heard from him, two minutes of pure athleticism.

A Milwaukee rapper teaming with an important national producer is a rare occurrence, and Pizzle makes the most of it—he's raised the bar with this one. Stream it below.