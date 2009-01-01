Plagerism Bravery Plagerism? The Bravery Apes U2.

I never would have noticed this had it not been for a fluke on Milwaukee radio today, but I think I just discovered a way Bono could further pad his pockets should he ever begin to feel strapped. FM 102.1 played a stripped-down, in-studio recording of The Bravery's hit "Believe" at the same time as 94.5 played what sounded to be the exact same song—though after a couple of seconds, I realized the 94.5 song was actually U2's older but much, much bigger hit, "Sunday Bloody Sunday." Hear the resemblance for yourself. Here's a clip of The Bravery playing "Believe" live:

And here's the video for "Sunday Bloody Sunday":

Yeah, it's uncanny. If you open up these YouTube videos in seperate windows and play them at the same time, they'll even sync up. To my ears, it makes the similarities between Avril Lavigne's "Girlfriend" and The Rubinoo's "I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend" seem downright accidental.