A Rainy Bay View Bash/Global Union

For the last couple of years, Bay View has put its eggs in one proverbial basket, booking two of its major music festivals, the Bay View Bash and the Global Union world music festival, on the same weekend. It makes for a fun weekend, unless, of course, both festivals get nearly rained out, as was the case this weekend. (For an idea of what a bummer this is to Bay Viewers; consider this: I've now heard several residents compare the Bay View Bash to Christmas).

Both went on despite the rain, and there were enough breaks in the clouds for to make both events modest successes, but the crappy weather clearly cut into attendance. The Bay View Bash didn't draw anywhere near the 25,000 people it otherwise might have, and the usually vibrant Global Union was less attended than Humboldt Park's laid-back Tuesday night Chill on the Hill concert series when I visited on Sunday---in fairness, though, Chill on the Hill has become quite a well-attended concert series.

On the plus side, at the Bash I picked up some pretty great records for a buck each outside of Luv Unlimited on Saturday:

* Average White Band - Warmer Communications (1978 funk!)

* Perspectives in Percussion, Vol. 2 (percussive big band experiment; year unknown)

* The O'Jays - Message in the Music (platitude-laden anthems from the usually romance-minded group; 1976; I don't care for it, to be honest)

* Emmylou Harris - Roses in the Snow (Emmylou covers Paul Simon's "The Boxer")

* Victory At Sea - Selections from Richard Rodgers (patriotic overload!)