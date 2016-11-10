Snoop Dogg Will Play the Riverside Theater Christmas Week

Snoop Dogg isn't letting his new cooking show with Martha Stewart stop him from hitting the road behind his latest album, Coolaid . This winter, the iconic Long Beach rapper will launch his "Puff Puff Pass Tour 2," a spiritual sequel to his documentary-inspiring 2001 tour, and he'll be joined by some fellow G Funk-era icons: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, DJ Quik and Tha Dogg Pound. It'll be like the last 20 years never happened.

The tour will include a stop at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $69 for reserved balcony seats and $79 for main floor general admission. They go on sale tomorrow at noon.