Stream Absolutely's "Learns to Love Mistakes"

I hear a bit of early Unwound in Learns to Love Mistakes, the debut full-length from the Milwaukee trio Absolutely, but I hear a little bit of early Unwound in pretty much every post-hardcore album I love, so perhaps it's best to take that comparison with a grain of salt. Like Unwound, though, Absolutely tempers the gloominess and ferocity of its uneasy punk with the slightest trace of a reassuring smirka bit of levity in a guitar riff, or a winking lyric or two between screams that says, sure, society is going to hell in a hand basket, but it's not really as bad as all that.

At its best, Learns to Love Mistakes is downright giddy: opener "Boat Punk Crust Chic" isn't self-conscious enough to care how much it resembles At The Drive-In; "Big Party at a Robot House" can barely contain itself in the build up to the Nirvana-ish release of its chorus; and "Circus Lion in a Bathtub," "No You Kan't" and "Denim on Denim" spray mathy riffs around like silly string. Shane Hochstetler's clean production ­hits home how tuneful these songs are.

The album is available on Bandcamp now for free streaming and $5 download in advance of its upcoming LP release. Absolutely plays two shows this week: One tonight at the Y-Not 3 with Is/Is, Busybodies and Sonic J, and another Saturday night at the Cactus Club with Death Dream, John the Savage and Animal Lover.