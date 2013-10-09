Stream Brief Candles' 'Newhouse' EP Ahead of This Weekend's Release Show

Though they've got nothing on genre standard bearers My Bloody Valentine in this regard, Milwaukee's go-to shoegaze band Brief Candles know a thing or two about taking their time. The group made fans wait a whole five years between their debut LP They Live We Sleep and its 2011 follow-up Fractured Days , so it's hard to complain about the relatively short wait time between that album and the group's newest EP, Newhouse , which they'll release Friday, Oct. 11 with a show at the Riverwest Public House. Perhaps accounting for that quick(er) turnaround: Newhouse sounds a good deal less worked over than its predecessors. Its songs are quick and to-the-point, with a couple of them ("Terry Nation" and opener "Olympic Sleeper") driven by an antsy punk urgency. The EP isn't a huge departure from the blissful, catch-all '80s and '90s underground rock of Fractured Days , but it's still a treat hearing the band cut loose like this.

Stream the record below (or buy yourself a copy) courtesy of Bandcamp.