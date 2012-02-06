Voting Begins For the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards

Radio Milwaukee has <a href=\"http://www.radiomilwaukee.org/radiomilwaukee-music-awards-ballot\">posted the ballot</a> for its fifth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards listener poll, with categories for best song, album, solo artist and band of the year. The winners will be announced on Tuesday March 6, with an award ceremony at the Turner Hall Ballroom that will include performances from The Delta Routine, Boy Blue, Logic & Raze, Trapper Schoepp and the Shades and Jayme Dawicki. Tickets are $10.<br />