Watch Bon Iver Get Quiet on "Saturday Night Live"

After making a bit of news last week, Bon Iver performed on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, and the performances were neither remarkable nor disastrous (which for purposes of Internet buzz, at least, makes it a failure). The show's legendarily crappy sound didn't do Justin Vernon any favors, though neither did Vernon's decision to close the show with "Beth/Rest," the audaciously soft closer from last year's self-titled album. You can stream the performances below; there are moments at about the 3:40 mark in both videos where the band almost seems to be competing to out-quiet each other.