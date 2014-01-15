This Week on The Disclaimer: 618 Live Bashing, Navigating Against Me! and Ribbing Clark the Cub

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with stations promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we examine Silk Exotic's latest effort to bring another strip club Downtown. Are the strip club and its supporters exploiting the unpopularity of the rap club 618 Live—and exaggerating the venue's problems with the law—as part of their pitch to potentially take over the location? Contrary to suggestions otherwise, gun play does not run rampant at the club. Then we turn the discussion to the remarkable new Against Me! album (now streaming), which is already tripping up writers unfamiliar with transgender issues. What responsibility do these writers have when covering the album? And finally, we discuss the way the Internet has mercilessly mocked new Chicago Cubs mascot Clark the Cub, mainly so we can also mercilessly mock Clark the Cub.

