This Week on The Disclaimer: Aaron Rodgers, The Milwaukee Fashion District and the Streets of Old Milwaukee

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we juggle a bunch of little topics around. Matt gives us an update on the additions to the Milwaukee Public Museum's Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit, which is seeking funding for some improvements we assumed were already paid for, and shares reports that Aaron Rodgers may be cutting back a little bit on local commercials. Could this mean the end of the days when a doorbell ring meant the Packers quarterback might be on the other side of your door? We also discuss Milwaukee's self-branded Fashion District, which has seen better days, and the arrival of a "true oldies" station. We'll be honest: It's not our most coherent show, but we give it the old college try anyway.

As always, feel free to weigh in on our Facebook page and to subscribe to us on iTunes.