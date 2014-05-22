This Week on The Disclaimer: Architecture Critics to the Rescue, And Local News Lets You Decide

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating a rare victory for critics. After the Milwaukee Art Museum revealed the design for its proposed addition last month, critics including Urban Milwaukee ’s Tom Bamberger and the Journal Sentinel ’s Mary Louise Schumacher voiced the opposition to the proposal. Apparently they were heard: This month the museum came back with a much improved new design for the building which takes into account many of the concerns they raised—evidence that critics really can make a difference. We salute them for helping guide the city through what could have been a boondoggle. Then we turn the conversation to an oddly spineless TV news report about a new track from the rapper Pizzle, and end by lamenting some disappointing news from the African World Festival, which will be taking the year off.

Like what you hear? Not so much? Let us know on Facebook, or catch up with old episodes on iTunes.