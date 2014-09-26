This Week on The Disclaimer: Bad Marketing, the Local Rap Scene's Disadvantage, and Dave Chappelle

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're questioning the wisdom of a prominently displayed billboard touting Milwaukee's arts scene with a photo of six white, middle-aged men in charge of the city's largest live-entertainment institutions. This isn't the image of the city we want to project, is it? Then we talk about one of the limitations holding back Milwaukee's rap scene: Its lack of a prominent star or elder-statesmen, somebody whose co-sign could help springboard aspiring local rappers. And finally, Matt previews the Pabst Theater's upcoming Dave Chappelle performances with a mix of anticipation and anxiety, out of fear that chatty, disruptive crowds could ruin the experience.

