This Week on The Disclaimer: Why Bands Cancel Shows and Why MSO Loses Money

On this week's Disclaimer grab bag, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I tackle a quartet of unrelated topics. In the wake of a number of high-profile show cancellations, we open the show by responding to an infuriating blog post by the singer from Passion Pit justifying canceled concerts. Our takeaway from that piece? Maybe the band shouldn't even bother booking shows there's a reasonable possibility they won't be able to play. From there, we look at the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's recent financial woes. The organization lost $1.8 million in its most recent fiscal year and currently relies way too heavily on donations and grants to fund operations. But how can it boast revenue without dumbing down its programming? From there, Matt explains that craft-brewery/government shutdown article you've probably seen on your Facebook news feed, then we close the show with an update on the most important community project of the year: some swings under a bridge.

You can stream the episode below, and catch up with old episodes on iTunes. Like what you hear? Not so much? Let us know on Facebook.