This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Music of 2015

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're running down our favorite Milwaukee albums of 2015. Matt shares some of his favorites from Milwaukee Record's excellent 25 Best Milwaukee Albums of 2015 list, including Klassik, Phylums, Tigernite, Dogs in Ecstasy and Marielle Allschwang, and I share some of mine from this week's list in the Shepherd, including Piles, Milo, Estates, Platinum Boys and Group of the Altos.

