This Week on The Disclaimer: Camping in the Name of Art and Debating Spotify

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we examine yet another event that says its art but doesn't smell like art: a planned "urban camping" excursion on Wisconsin Avenue. Is this a fun, worthwhile experiment in placemaking, or is it a waste of grant money that was ostensibly supposed to go toward actual art? From there, we discuss David Byrne's recent Guardian essay about the perils of Spotify, a great examination of the service that nonetheless almost certainly overreaches in its concluding claims that "the internet will suck out all creative content out of the world." That seems unlikely, but even so, how should we, as ethical music listeners, respond to claims that the most convenient music streaming service on the market may not be a feasible long-term model for the industry?

