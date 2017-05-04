This Week on The Disclaimer: Dave Begel, Public Art, Sports Writing, Bad Games and More

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we bounce back and forth between a variety of mostly unrelated topics, including a few reliable favorites. Matt kicks us off with some good news on the public art front: a new project promises to line Wisconsin Avenue with 22 statues, including some from world-famous artists. It sounds awesome. Then we talk about the latest veteran writers to depart from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel , a pair of well-regarded sports writers, and a similarly prominent departure from OnMilwaukee: Dave Begel has left (or quit) the site. With all due respect, we wonder why he was there so long. And then we talk about the city and county's ongoing legal snafus involving strip clubs and virtual reality game permits. It's an odd episode, but we cover a lot of ground.

You can stream the episode below.