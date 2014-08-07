This Week on The Disclaimer: Girls Rock Milwaukee

With aims of empowering young women, last year Milwaukeeans Valerie Lucks and Ashley Smith, along with a team of volunteers, organized the first-ever Girls Rock Milwaukee, a week-long music camp. Clearly it struck a chord: The camp doubled its enrollment this year. This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture panel, Lucks and Smith took a quick break from their hectic camp schedule to chat with Ryan Schleicher and I about the vision behind their rock 'n' roll boot camp, which guides girls through the process of creating a band and writing one original song. The eleven new bands the camp created will perform their original songs at a showcase Sunday, Aug. 10 at Turner Hall Ballroom at 2 p.m.

