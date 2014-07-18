This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Isn't Actually a Great Tech City

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of truth telling with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we debunk a recent online listicle that proclaimed Milwaukee the number one city "you wouldn’t expect for tech." The article was widely shared on social media, even though—as Journal Sentinel reporter Rick Romell noted in a fantastic piece—there was no truth at all behind it at all. This was an example of sharable content at its most reckless. Then we turn the conversation to the Milwaukee Police Department’s polished new website, which the department treats as a legitimate news source. Can police departments be their own news sources?

