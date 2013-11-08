This Week on The Disclaimer: Nick Sanborn, "Lend Me Your Voice" and the Milwaukee Music Scene's Glass Ceiling

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Nick Sanborn, a once-prolific contributor to the Milwaukee music scene who has since moved to Raleigh, where he now plays with Megafaun. He's in town for a two-night performance at Alverno College's Pitman Theatre called "Lend Me Your Voice," where he's joined by some of the many musicians he's collaborated with over the years. We discuss the show, Sanborn's career as a sideman, and what it means to assist other musicians' creative visions, and then close with a discussion about what Sanborn sees as a self-imposed glass ceiling hanging over Milwaukee's music scene. Not included in the episode: Our long conversation about Miley Cyrus (that happened off the air).

