This Week on The Disclaimer: A Ryan Braun Ovation and an Art Museum Expansion

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the biggest sports controversy of the young baseball season: Milwaukee fans had the audacity to cheer their team's star player. We examine the chattering class's hyperbolic outrage over the standing ovation that Braun received on opening day and find that commentators have made a lot of false assumptions about the average Milwaukee Brewers fan's mindset. Then we turn the conversation to the Milwaukee Art Museum's new expansion. This week the museum revealed its very plain design for a new building, which has inspired little in the way of excitement or objection. We join the city's collective shrug. And finally we read some more ominous tea leafs about the Shops of Grand Avenue, which suggest that it is time the city begins having some very uncomfortable conversations about the mall's future.

