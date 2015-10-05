Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! at the Disco will Headline FM 102.1’s Big Snow Shows

× Expand Weezer

Milwaukee’s concert calendar typically slows down a bit during December, but each year the local alternative station FM 102.1 uses the holiday season as an excuse to celebrate with two big concerts at the Rave. This year the station is going even bigger, adding a third Big Snow Show.

Weezer will headline the first of FM 102.1's Big Snow Shows this year, on Thursday, Dec. 10 with openers Glass Animals, X-Ambassadors and Borns. The following night Of Monsters and Men gets headlining honors, supported by Cold War Kids and Meg Myers. And then night three on Saturday, Dec. 12 will consist of Panic! at the Disco, Atlas Genius, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls and JR JR.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for each night are $40, or $50 for VIP balcony access.

The show will mark Weezer's first appearance in Milwaukee since releasing last year's Everything Will Be Alright in the End , the veteran alternative band's strongest album in over a decade.

