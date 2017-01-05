The xx Will Play The Eagles Ballroom in April

It's been nearly five years since the last one, but the dreamy British indie-rock trio The xx will release a new album this month, I See You , and with it they've announced a huge run of tour dates. As part of the North American stretch of that tour, the band will return to Milwaukee to play the Eagles Ballroom on Saturday, April 29, they announced today.

Ticket price information isn't available yet, but tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m., following a fan presale that begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m.

You can stream the latest song from the album, "Say Something Loving," below, and read our 2012 feature on the band here.