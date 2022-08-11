This Week in Milwaukee: August 11-17, 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy Wisconsin State Fair Giant slide at the Wisconsin State Fair Giant slide at the Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair wraps up, a pair of shows featuring trumpeter Brian Lynch, outdoor performances by Sigmund Snopek III, Willy Porter and Donna Woodall, Center Street Daze, Dead Horses cd release and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, August 11

Wisconsin State Fair Continues

The Wisconsin State Fair debuted in Janesville in 1851 along the banks of the Rock River. Since 1892, the Fair has been held in West Allis on the former Steven’s Farm. You know the drill. Get an up-close look at over 7,000 animals competing in barns and show rings. View Horticulture and Textile, Craft & Culinary Exhibits. Sample food, including some you never knew existed. New items for 2022: Apple Fries, Arctic Bug Blast Slush, Black Bean Burrito Balls, The Caramel ‘gOat’meal Bar and Clam Chowder Fries. Corn on the cob, chocolate milk, deep-fried cheese curds. And Cream Puffs.

Attractions include the SkyGlider and rides, Racing Pigs, Wisconsin Products Pavilion and the Wilderness Resort Family Variety Stage and live music.

Through Sunday. More info here: wistatefair.com/fair.

Willy Porter Trio w/ Donna Woodall Trio @ Sunset Concert Series (Village Park Amphitheater, Garfield Drive, Menomonee Falls), 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo: willyporter.com Willy Porter Willy Porter

A pair of trios in concert to jumpstart the weekend. Willy Porter has been at it for over two decades and 11 albums. Pre-pandemic, he “literally logged millions of miles across America, Canada, the UK, and Europe,” It will be interesting to hear new songs from the singer-guitarist, as inspired by events of the past two years. When we last spoke with Donna Woodall shepherdexpress.com/music/artists-beating-covid-19/donna-woodall-cautiously-plots-her-future, she was using the world-turned-upside down as a tool for inspiration, as well as diving into new technology and plans for a new album.

The Bill Bonifas Electric Band featuring Brian Lynch @ Jazz in the Park, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee native, trumpeter Brian Lynch has worked with jazz legends Art Blakey, Eddie Palmieri, Phil Woods and Buena Vista Social Club’s Barbarito Torres. Tonight, he joins The Bill Bonifas Electric Band for an outdoor performance. Then on Friday, The Brian Lynch Quintet plays Bar Centro, 8:30 p.m., celebrating the release of the new album, Brian Lynch and Spheres of Influence Songbook Vol. 2: Dance the Way U Want 2. Lynch’s vast discography reaches back to 1986, here’s two chances to catch the former Jazz Messenger. Friday’s group includes Lynch on trumpet, Mark Davis on piano, Eric Hervey on electric bass, Dave Bayles on drums and Bony Plog-Benavides on congas.

Friday, August 12

Sigmund Snopek III @ War Memorial Beer Garden, 1 p.m.

Eclectic composer and subject of a documentary shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/filmmaker-directs-the-sigmund-snopek-story , Sigmund Snopek III performs with Lake Michigan as his backdrop. The watery location is a fitting one. Snopek’s 1974 composition Environmenta was performed live on the Milwaukee River.

Dead Horses @ Turner Hall, 7 p.m.

× Brady Street” by Dead Horses

Milwaukee’s Dead Horses celebrate the release of the album Brady Street and kick off a tour that keeps them on the road until mid-October. Songwriter Sarah Vos described Brady Street as “a coming-of-age record, reflected partially in the idea of the region and the city that you live in is a part of who you are.” Her songs and Daniel Wolff’s expressive upright bass lay claim to a sound that is intimate while focusing on the details that characterize life experiences: shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/dead-horses-return-with-brady-street.

Kenny Roby w/Francesca and Tom @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Too Much to Ask” - (Neal Casal Tribute) by Kenny Roby w/ Amy Helm

Kenny Roby’s 2020 album The Reservoir has been called a master class in the craft. A native of the Carolinas, he was originally known for fronting 6 String Drag, pioneers in the Alt-Country and Americana music movements. Since 6 String Drag's breakup in 1998, Roby has released five solo records as well as a live duo record with the late Neal Casal. Roby’s new self-titled album is full of depth and darkness as well as brightness and hope with songs about a cast of fully human characters and their timeless stories.

Saturday, August 13

Amplify Play Series Hidden Heroes reading @ Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The third season of First Stage’s Amplify BIPOC Play Series kicks off Saturday with the inspiring play Hidden Heroes by playwright Shá Cage and based on Sue Bradford-Duchess Harris’ book Hidden Human Computers: The Black Women of NASA.

In the 1950s and ‘60s, the black women of NASA fought against racial and gender discrimination for a place on the leading edge of math, science and technology. Be inspired by the stories of how these women were influenced as young girls to eventually make critical contributions that launched U.S. astronauts into space and returned them safely back to Earth.

Also Sunday @ Wisconsin Black Historical Society Museum, 2 p.m. More info here: firststage.org/events-tickets/2022-23-season/amplify-play-series.

KASE w/ Anthony Deutsch & Jonathan Harris, @ Saint Kate Arts Hotel, 7 p.m.

This is a good week for trumpeters; and it seems the sun doesn’t set on Jamie Brewick. Among his ongoing projects, the recent album KASE + Klassik Live at the Opera House, was released last spring shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/jazz-hip-hop-or-electronic-jamie-breiwick-leads-the-way The group finds common ground among jazz, hip hop and turntables. A fluid project, KASE points the way forward, ignoring genres and seemingly ruled only by the possibilities of group improvisation.

Center Street Daze Festival @ Center Street (Humboldt Boulevard to Holton Street), Noon

× “Why” by Highball Holiday

Center Street remains one of Milwaukee’s most vibrant neighborhoods. Kicking off at noon with the Art Cart Race, the Fest also includes a classic car show, carnival games, food and vendors. The one-day Daze celebrates 25 years with music from Funk Wagon, Bristlehead, Voot Warnings, The Dave Bayles Group, Highball Holiday and more.

Monday, August 15 - Friday, August 19

Downtown Employee Appreciation Week @ Various Locations

The perks of working Downtown are about to get even better. Downtown Employee Appreciation Week is back to reward Downtown Milwaukee’s dedicated workforce with daily giveaways, office challenge games, employee discounts and more, including World’s Largest Coffee Break Tuesday, 9:30- 10:30 a.m. at Catalano Square. Lunch giveaways, free yoga, free music, discounts and more. More info here: milwaukeedowntown.com.