This Week in Milwaukee: August 18-24, 2022

Discover Wellness at Grant Park, dive into Irish Fest, sail away with The Grovelers & Crazy Rocket Fuel, walk the Brady Street Art Walk, savor outdoor music with Steph Lippert, Larry Lynne, Trapper Schoepp and Fareed Haque, spend the evening with legend Peter Hook and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, August 18

Discover Wellness @ Grant Park Picnic Area 4, South Milwaukee. 4-7 p.m.

Diverse groups from across Milwaukee County are inviting individuals and families to experience activities and gather resources that will improve their health and wellness. Discover Wellness will feature a Walk for Wellness, comfort dogs, free food, prizes, activities, and a chance to win a Milwaukee Bucks swag bag, a Kwik Trip gift card, an adult and kid’s bike, and more.

“We are encouraging our guests to take good care of themselves and their families, whether it’s eating fresh food or taking a walk in the park,” said Gloria Marfo, Mental Health and Wellness Coordinator at Community Advocates Public Policy Institute, and one of the event organizers. “We are providing a wide range of wellness activities as options to our visitors so they can pick and choose what works best for them at the event and in their daily lives.”

Milwaukee Irish Fest @ Henry Maier Festival Park

A highlight of the ethnic festival season and perhaps largest Irish festival outside of Ireland, the 2022 Milwaukee Irish Fest entertainment schedule boasts over 100 acts across 16 stages, plus cultural activities, sporting races and more. We Banjo 3, Eileen Ivers, Socks in the Frying Pan, Dervish and Aoife Scott perform along with a healthy lineup of local artists, including Áthas, Reilly, Frogwater, Green Sails and Atlantic Wave.

Here’s a link to the Shepherd Express rundown on local Trad, Folk Bands and Folksingers performing at Irish Fest: shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/irish-fest-preview-local-bands.

Through Sunday. More info here: irishfest.com/Milwaukee-Irish-Fest.

Friday, August 19

The Grovelers & Crazy Rocket Fuel @ Milwaukee Boat Line – Vista King, 8:30 p.m.

× “Suicide Rockers” by The Grovelers

Don’t rock the boat, baby? Good luck. The Grovelers new album Misplaced Cars & Blackouts is a muscle car hitting a patch of gravel while taking a curve too fast. How will that translate to the sea? Here’s a tip. Make sure to wear a life jacket or you’ll end up in Mike Nesmith’s locker.

Rockabilly quartet Crazy Rocket Fuel, released the album Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death in 2013, so it’s time new material. More info here: facebook.com/photo/?fbid=714635079726491.

Saturday, August 20

Classic Car Show with Larry Lynne Band @ Scotty’s Bar & Pizza, 9 a.m.

This year’s annual classic car show at Scotty’s Bar & Pizza (3921 S. Clement Ave.) will feature food, karaoke and an afternoon performance by Milwaukee’s long-running oldies group, the Larry Lynne Band. Lynne was a Milwaukee rock’n’roll pioneer with a career dating back to The Bonnevilles circa 1960. The event runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with Lynne performing noon-4 p.m. Proceeds benefit Fisher House, which provides temporary housing for veterans and their families while undergoing treatment at the Milwaukee VA.

Brady Street Art Walk, noon-4 p.m.

The Brady Street Business Improvement District and Scout Gallery will host the Brady Street Art Walk on Saturday with 35 artists taking to the streets to create their art while attendees watch. Lilliput Records will also host a pop-up on Brady to celebrate their grand opening. Tamarack-Waldorf School will have a kid’s art area at Brady Street and Franklin Place.

Scout Gallery owners, Jeff and Dana Redmon, are curating the Art Walk for a second year. The Redmons have selected a variety of well-known and new artists to participate. This year’s artists will include John Kowalczyk, whose use of vibrant color and stunning subject matter has made him an in-demand artist in the Milwaukee area; local painter Liala Amin, whose “allegorical feminine surrealism” paintings are as thought provoking as they are beautiful, will be stationed at Nomad World Pub. Muralist Drew York, known for his work with the House of RAD, will also be a must-see and will be stationed at the decommissioned Firehouse.

Strummerfest MKE @ Club Garibaldi, 6 p.m.

As leader of “the only band that matters” Clash front man Joe Strummer cast a long shadow. Although he died in 2002, his legacy has grown and continues to inspire new generations of musicians and folks who want to make a difference. His mantra “The future is unwritten” says it all. This evening of music pays tribute with locals God's Outlaw, Something to Do, The Grovelers, Eric Blowtorch, Lack of Reason, Magnetic Minds and Numbskulleros. All proceeds will go to Milwaukee Public Schools music department. More info here: facebook.com/events/709602856780346.

The Steph Lippert Project @ Zócalo Food Truck Park, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee pianist, trombonist, singer-songwriter and music educator Steph Lippert (Ruth B8r Ginsberg, L’Resorts, Lady Cannon), closes out her summer gigs at Zócalo Food Truck Park. Before she begins work on new projects catch Lippert’s collaboration with Tori Yocum, Dena Aronson-Djembe, Frank Martinelli, Sam Alberts, Treccy MT, Danielle Renée and Jesse Peters.

Monday, August 22

Fareed Haque Trio @ Musical Mondays - Lake Park Summer Stage, 6:30 p.m.

× “After The Rain” by Fareed Haque

Fareed Haque is the guitar virtuoso who has played with Paquito D’Rivera, Arturo Sandoval, Joe Zawinul and Sting He was named “Best World Guitarist” by Guitar Player magazine in 2009. He will be joined by Alex Austin, Gregory Fundis and special guest Hitesh Master.

An Evening With Peter Hook & The Light–Joy Division: A Celebration @ Pabst Theater, 7:30 p.m.

× “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Peter Hook & The Light

Co-founder of the pioneering bands Joy Division and New Order, bassist Peter Hook addresses his legacy full on, performing the albums Unknown Pleasures and Closer as well as an opening set of New Order material. Often the melodic focus, Hook’s bass playing was a signature to both band’s sounds.

Tuesday, August 23

Trapper Schoepp @ Milwaukee Public Market, 6 p.m.

× “I Am a Rider” by Trapper Schoepp

Leroy the Boston terrier steals the spotlight, and the Public Market is one of the few Milwaukee landmarks not visited by Schoepp in his video, which officially drops Sept. 7. Pabst Brewery, Lake Michigan, The Domes, Bullseye Records, the North Point Lighthouse and more get cameos as the duo tools around town by bike.