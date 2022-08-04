This Week in Milwaukee: August 4-10, 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy Wisconsin State Fair The WonderFair Wheel at Wisconsin State Fair The WonderFair Wheel at Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair, Black Arts Fest MKE, Puerto Rican Family Festival, Milwaukee Black Theater Festival, music from Brandi Carlile with SistaStrings, Charlie Crockett, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, August 4-14

Wisconsin State Fair Returns

The Wisconsin State Fair debuted in Janesville in 1851 along the banks of the Rock River. Since 1892, the Fair has been held in West Allis on the former Steven’s Farm. You know the drill. Get an up close look at over 7,000 animals competing in barns and show rings. View Horticulture and Textile, Craft & Culinary Exhibits. Sample food, including some you never knew existed. New items for 2022: Apple Fries, Arctic Bug Blast Slush, Black Bean Burrito Balls, The Caramel ‘gOat’meal Bar and Clam Chowder Fries. Corn on the cob, chocolate milk, deep-fried cheese curds. And Cream Puffs.

Attractions include the SkyGlider and rides, Racing Pigs, Wisconsin Products Pavilion and the Wilderness Resort Family Variety Stage. Music includes The MilBillies, The Dirty Deuce, Chicken Wire Empire, Pat McCurdy, Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, and The Cleverlys, who have been described as “If Earl Scruggs, Dolly Parton, and Spinal Tap spawned a litter of puppies …” Or check out Main Stage headliners, The Turtles Happy Together Tour with Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues, and The Cowsills; Kansas with Asia; and Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens.

Through August 14. More info here: wistatefair.com/fair.

Friday, August 5

Brandi Carlile w/ Lake Street Dive & Celisse @ Fiserv Forum, 7 p.m.

× “Right On Time” by Brandi Carlile

Riding the momentum of her album In These Silent Days and her #1 New York Times bestselling memoir, Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile recently earned serious bonus points for sharing her Newport Folk Festival appearance with Joni Mitchell, who last appeared onstage in 2002.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Here’s hoping Carlile’s largesse extends to Milwaukee’s SistaStrings, Monique and Chauntee Ross, who are joining her. The hometown cello and violin players will no doubt be afforded some star time in the spotlight, proving Thomas Wolfe wrong in the process.

Shawn James w, Gravedancer @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Hell Hound” by Shawn James

This show is the second date for Shawn James, in a tour that will take the Chicago native to Brazil, the U.K. and Ireland, wrapping up in November. Having absorbed Gospel church music in his formative years, James’ songs range from acoustic ballads to raging rockers.

Saturday, August 6

Black Arts Fest MKE logo

Black Arts Fest MKE @ Maier Festival Park, Noon

Celebrate the deep roots of African heritage and the creative magnificence of Black cultural arts. This dynamic ethnic festival is packed with art, Eeucation, music, entertainment, poetry, Ddnce, fashion, literature, heritage, health, wellness, Ccmmunity, cuisine, vendor markets and more. The festival strives to educate all and strengthen pride in African ancestry.

Entertainment includes Cigarette Break featuring Adi Amour, Joe Jordan, DMC, Shon Hinton & Shotgun and Fetch Du’ Negal African Dance. More info here: blackartsfestmke.com.

Sunday, August 7

Puerto Rican Family Festival @ Jackson Park, 11 a.m.

Sponsored by El Conquistador newspaper, celebrate the rich culture of Puerto Rico in Wisconsin's only Puerto Rican festival. Featuring traditional music, dance, and food; salsa and merengue dance contests, a domino contest and baseball contest. The festival is free and open to the public and alcohol free.

Monday, August 8

Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas @ Lake Park Musical Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

× “Zydeco Girl” by Nathan Williams & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Kick off the work week with zydeco in the park. Inspired by legends Clifton Chenier and Buckwheat Zydeco, since 1985 Louisiana’s Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas have been keepers of the flame. Nathan’s accordion-driven tunes are “down-home parables are delivered with surprising musical turns and a distinctive Caribbean lilt that reaches back to the very beginnings of Creole culture in Louisiana.”

Shakespeare Raw: Titus Andronicus @ Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 7 p.m.

Boozy Bard Productions present Shakespeare's first and most violent and bloody tragedy Titus Andronicus. As always, they bring it to you in their own signature style: “Shakespeare Raw.”

Also Tuesday and Wednesday. More info here: facebook.com/events/383111563914245/383111567247578.

Charlie Crockett @ Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

× "I'm Just A Clown" by Charley Crockett

Texas native Charlie Crockett busked the streets of New Orleans, Dallas, Paris, Spain and Morocco before settling down to release a mere 10 albums since 2015. It would be easy to label Crockett a country artist but do so at your own peril. His omnivorous and eclectic sound continually leaves clues that he won’t be pigeon-holed.

Wednesday, August 10

Third Annual Milwaukee Black Theater Festival @ various locations

This year’s theme is “The Black Family: Generations Speak!” The week-long celebration of Black arts and culture features free and ticketed events throughout each day including full-production and staged reading plays, an R&B and Gospel fundraiser concert, spoken word, music and dance performances, talk-back and panel discussions.

“For the first time, the festival will be held across multiple venues in an effort to expose more of the city to rich cross-disciplinary artistic and cultural activity produced by Milwaukee-based Black artists,” says Cory Nettles, Black Arts MKE Board Chair. “We’re proud to produce Milwaukee Black Theater Festival to share more of our stories and put a spotlight on emerging young Black playwrights and professional theater organizations, including Bronzeville Arts Ensemble and Lights! Camera! Soul!” Expanded venues include Marcus Performing Arts Center, St. Ann Center Indaba Community Band Shell, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center and The Table Vocational Center.

Events include: two theatrical world premieres produced by Bronzeville Arts Ensemble: Milwaukee Voices of Gun Violence by Sheri Williams Pannell and Khloe’s Beautiful Blues staged reading by La’Ketta Caldwell; Hidden Heroes– The Black Women of NASA by Shà Cage, produced by First Stage and directed by Samantha Montgomery.

Youth & Family Night kicks off the festival with preview performances from several collaborating BIPOC youth theater and dance organizations including First Stage, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Next Act Theatre, and Signature Dance Company. Also, This Just In staged reading by Malaina Moore, an emerging young MKE-based Black playwright and Family Reunion Concert Fundraiser produced by Antoine Reynolds and featuring Milwaukee’s most talented R&B and Gospel artists and musicians.

Through Aug. 14, more info here: blackartsmke.org/season/#milwaukee-black-theater-festival.