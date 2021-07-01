This Week in Milwaukee: July 1-7, 2021

For some calendar watchers, July 4 marks the midpoint of Summer. Get out an enjoy some live music this week. The acoustic sounds of Frogwater, the reggae of Gizzae and the grove of Smoke N’ Mirrors are just a few of the choices on tap.

Thursday, July 1, 2021

Smoke N' Mirrors @ Café Benelux, 6 p.m.

× Expand Image via YouTube

Smoke ‘N Mirrors “Boo Boogaloo” is the kind of song to hear first thing in the morning or, in safer times, to kick off a set to fill a dancefloor. The jazz trio of Gabriel Hammer (keyboards), Sam Kacala (percussion) and Pete Geraci (saxophone) released the groove-heavy album Wolf Party in 2019. Here’s hoping for a new album.

Friday, July 2

Gizzae @ The Yard at Bayshore, 6 p.m.

Formed in 1992 after the breakup of Dallol (Ziggy Marley’s Touring Band) and Moja Nya (New York), Chicago’s Gizzae became a fan favorite in the Midwest reggae scene.

Gizzae has recorded and performed with the likes of Ziggy Marley, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Third World, Toots and Maytals, Burning Spear, Carly Simon, The Talking Heads, Rita Marley and Judy Mowatt,

Marcya Daneille @ Blu, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo Credit: Leiko Napoli

Classically trained vocalist and pianist, Marcya Daneille is a singer who can swing her way through a jazz standard, groove on a classic soul tune or reach for the heavens with her own special brand of gospel jazz.

Born in Germany to musical parents, Danielle was raised in a musical environment where she was exposed to a wide variety of vocal and instrumental music. She began studying piano at the age of 7 and began singing professionally when she was 15.

She started working in the Chicago area opera scene while a voice student at the Chicago Musical College. Danielle spent time performing, teaching and studying in Italy and England, where explored Jazz by sitting in with some of the local musicians at jam sessions in London.

Saturday, July 3

Elevator Trio @ Riverwest Pizza, 6 p.m.

Musical veterans Elevator Trio is a Gypsy jazz ensemble composed of Phil Schwinn (mandolin), Gareth Lippe (guitar) and Sam Balistreri (bass). Expect to hear Swing, Latin Jazz, standards and original music.

Wednesday, July 7

Venus Rising featuring Naima and Adekola Adedapo, Washington Park Wheels Wednesdays, 6 p.m.

×

This pop-up concert through the Martin Drive Neighborhood features the talents of mother and daughter, Adekola and Naima Adedapo. The short version of Naima’s story is how she went from Summerfest grounds maintenance worker to appearing on “American Idol.” Her mother, a renowned Milwaukee jazz vocalist and educator, also performed at Washington Park Wheels in 2020.

Sunday, July 4

Frogwater @ Sugar Maple, 4 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Facebook

It will be great to hear Frogwater in the open air again. During the lockdown the Milwaukee duo performed regular livestreams from their home on Fridays. The husband-wife duo John and Susan Nicholson are multi-instrumentalists whose acoustic repertoire spans from Celtic tunes to Delta blues, and original material. Over a year ago Susan talked about the challenges of the pandemic for a live music act.