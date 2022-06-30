This Week in Milwaukee: June 30-July 6, 2022

× Expand Photo: summerfest.com Summerfest at night from above Summerfest

Summerfest resumes with three days full of old and new music, from side stages to the Amphitheater; a FEMME Punk DJ spin; roots music ranging from zydeco to bluegrass; the high-energy sounds of Wanda Chrome & The Leather Pharaohs and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, June 30

FEMME Punk DJ spin @ Last Rites, 9 p.m.

Chicago’s Jen Dot, author of forthcoming book Hit Girls (Women of USA Punk '75-’83), and veteran of bands BEASTII and Swimsuit Addition, shares the wheels of steel with Wendy Norton (Fun Bois, Ramma Lamma, Plexi 3).

Summerfest @ Henry Maier Festival Park

Photo via Summerfest Todd Rundgren

Summerfest continues with a jam-packed weekend of music at the lakefront. On Thursday, Milwaukee’s Long Mama get things started at noon; the latest incarnation of Son Volt play an afternoon show featuring Jay Farrar’s evolving vision of America; Todd Rundgren shepherdexpress.com/music/summerfest_1/todd-rundgren brings a catalog six decades-deep in musical explorations ranging from catchy pop to experimental sounds; the eternal groove of reggae legends The Wailers and the seismic rumble from the Amphitheater is a four-band bill of Disturbed, Lamb of God, Chevelle and New Medicine.

× “Lame” by The Beaches

On Friday The New Pornographers and Blue Öyster Cult shepherdexpress.com/music/summerfest_1/blue-oyster-cult nod to the sub-genre possibly known as thinking-persons-music; Toronto’s The Beaches image employ a circa-‘70s image; the long shadow of the ‘80s looms large with Modern English, Howard Jones and Midge Ure of Ultravox and get your ’90s on with Stone Temple Pilots.

× “Hoods” by The MilBillies

Saturday at noon, local bluegrass hotshots The MillBillies get the day started, followed by more local high energy from Avenues; then a full menu of more boogie than you can shake your groove thang to with KC and the Sunshine Band, The Commodores, Village People, WAR and Here Come the Mummies.

More info here: summerfest.com/lineup.

Friday, July 1

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band at George's Tavern (1201 Mains St., Racine), 9 p.m.

× “Zydeco Boogaloo” by C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band

Zydeco is the family business. Accordionist C.J. Chenier began performing in 1987 with The Red Hot Louisiana Band after his father “The King of Zydeco” Clifton Chenier’s passing, carrying a long tradition of great music. Here’s a chance to get up close to state-of-the-art zydeco from a masterful musician and performer; bayou beats with elements of funk, blues and ballads.

Tuesday, July 5

Wanda Chrome & The Leather Pharaohs @ Anodyne on Bruce, 6 p.m.

Until they headlined the recent Lest We Forget concert, Wanda Chrome & The Leather Pharaohs had been quiet for too long. The iconic power trio left a smoking discography and trail of wrecked clubs across Eastern Europe before they took to hibernation. Consider them the Milwaukee analog to legendary DIY-icons Dead Moon. If the LWF performance was any indication, this show (which will also be broadcast on WMSE’s Local Live) will find them back in stride paying homage to the sprits of Link Wray, The MC5 and 13th Floor Elevators.

Wednesday, July 6

The Yawpers w/Whiskey and the Devil and Driveway Thriftdwellers @ Cactus Club, 8 p.m.

× "Savage Blue" by The Yawpers

Any threat of a mid-week lull will certainly be exorcised when Denver’s Yawpers testify with their garage-trash punk-blues. They’ll match up nicely with the carnal roots sounds of Whiskey and the Devil and the vintage-leaning Driveway Thriftdwellers, who feature strong vocal harmonies.