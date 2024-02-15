This Week in MKE Music: February 15-21, 2024

× Expand Photo by Flowell via Frogwater - Facebook Frogwater Frogwater

Walker’s Point gets loud and jazzy, KASE plays a cassette release show, Riverwest keeps it weird, MSO has a fever and Skylight has soul and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Feb. 15

The Claudettes w/Elephonic @ Anodyne

× “No Matter How Much” by The Claudettes

The Claudettes have been working with lead singer Rachel Williams since December 2022. The six-foot Texan with a mohawk, a powerful voice and fascinating stage presence fronts the Chicago band that is a musical blender, grabbing jazz and blues while tossing in the spirit of punk. Leader Johnny Iguana is currently the composer of the original score for Emmy-winning series “The Bear” and is finishing up his second Delmark Records release under my own name.

Dan Navarro @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Dan Navarro - dannavarro.com Dan Navarro Dan Navarro

Along with Eric Lowen, singer-songwriter Dan Navarro released 13 albums. During the pandemic lockdown, Navarro launched his “Songs From the CoronaZone” live stream series, running almost daily for much of the run of over 250 2-hour+ live streams. In 2021, he released a duo album with James Lee Stanley, All Wood and Led, with acoustic Laurel Canyon re-imaginations of Led Zeppelin; last year Navarro reunited with producer Jim Scott for the album “Horizon Line.”

Terminus Victor, Primitive Broadcast Service and Resurrectionists @ Promises, 9 p.m.

× “The Rest Cure” by Resurrectionists

In the mood for a loud, noisy, witty, challenging way to start the weekend? This triple bill checks all those boxes and a few others.

Victor Campbell Quartet @ Shakers, 8 p.m.

Every Thursday and Saturday catch drummer Victor Campbell with Jamill Shaw on saxophone, Ken Kosut on piano and John Zaffiro on guitar.

Poster by Trashy Dreams All Messed Up 2024 poster

Friday, Feb. 16

All Messed Up XII @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m., (also Saturday)

Twelve years of keeping Riverwest weird, All Messed Up is a two-night blitz of bands that were assembled by random drawing back in December. This year’s edition features 16 bands—rock and roll petri dishes—that joined together to come up with a 20-minute set of music.(shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/all-messed-up-xii-returns-to-linnemans-this-weekend)

Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration @ MSO - Bradley Symphony Center, 7:30 p.m. (Through Sunday)

Tony Award nominee, songwriter, and pop/jazz vocalist Ann Hampton Callaway presents an engaging night of songs and stories to celebrate one of America’s most beloved artists, the iconic Peggy Lee. Over a career spanning seven decades, Lee was a trailblazer for female songwriters and was dubbed the “Queen of American pop music” and “the female Frank Sinatra.” Her sultry tone and incredible span of recordings are showcased by Callaway and the full orchestral power of the MSO.

Soul Revue @ Skylight Music Theatre, 7:30

Get ready to groove as Skylight Music Theatre heats up the Cabot Theatre with a sizzling one-night-only cabaret, starring some of Skylight’s favorite performers, Raven Dockery, Shawn Holmes and Kevin James Sievert along with a live band.

Whiskey of The Damned, Andrew David Weber Band and Bellends @ Sabbatic, 7 p.m.

Here is a chance to pitch in and enjoy a night of great local music. This benefit for Sara Stone Weber’s medical expenses features a trio of acts coming together for a good cause. Make a night of it and head over to …

The Sleeveens, w/ Jinksie, Cherry and DJ Ken Dirtnap @ Last Rites MKE, 8 p.m.

× “Give My Regards To The Dancing Girls” by The Sleeveens

The Sleeveens (Nashville & Ireland) bring the sound of pub rock, Jinksie aims for 1976 punk while Cherry take the glam route.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Greg Cartwright and the Good Nights w/ Ellie Jackson, Connor Lamue and DJs Heebz n Ceebz @ Cactus Club, 7:30p.m.

× "Me and Theo" by The Hypos

Earlier this year Greg Cartwright’s new project, The Hypos, released its debut album which adds a new chapter to an already impressive discography. It looks like this show will be another set by the Memphis/Asheville troubadour assisted by his longtime connection to Milwaukee’s Goodnight Loving contingent. Will Cartwright play Hypos material or simply draw from his bag of songs with The Reigning Sound, The Oblivians, Compulsive Gamblers, The Parting Gifts, Greg Oblivian & The Tip-Tops or acknowledge his collaborations with The Deadly Snakes, The Detroit Cobras, Walter Daniels and The Drunken Angels or draw from a well of garage and soul covers? Doesn’t matter one bit.

Drowsy Lads @ The Irish Cultural and

Heritage Center, 7:30 p.m.

× “Dancing Bear Set” by The Drowsy Lads

The Drowsy Lads thundered onto the Irish music scene in the over 15 years ago and their fire and comradery has won over both casual music-lovers and those steeped in hardcore traditional Irish music. 2018 brought the release of their fourth album, Everyone In, and the distinction of “Best Irish American Band of 2018.” With an undeniable genuineness that flows from their live performances, the future continues to look bright for these Lads.

Boasting five multi-instrumentalists, Ohio brothers John and Daniel McKewen, father and son Phil and Josh Franck, and lifelong friend Bryan Brookes bring to the stage a concoction of “we dare you to hold still” Irish dance tunes and songs that have packed festivals, theaters, pubs and halls everywhere they’ve played.

B Side Recordings presents KASE + R.A.T.M.A.N., @ The Ivy House, 7 p.m.

The evening promises an immersive experience where KASE's lo-fi jazz inspired soundscapes seamlessly blend with R.A.T.M.A.N.’s experimental beats. This special night will include guest appearances by KASE founding member DJ/Producer knowsthetime, along with pianist Jane Han, saxophonist Ted King-Smith, and emcee Maaly Napoleon. The Ivy House will be transformed into an immersive sculpture by multi-disciplinary artist Jeff Zimpel.

The event will mark the celebration of several projects from the Wisconsin-based micro-label, B Side Recordings; the exclusive release of the album PLANCS, recorded live at the Saint Kate Arts Hotel in 2022. B Side Graphics will also unveil his latest book of original designs, Kase Art Sound Museum Vol. 2—Live Improvised Sightscapes. This 80-page book showcases KASE posters and album artwork spanning from 2018 to 2023. The real question is, does Jamie Breiwick ever sleep?

Sunday, Feb. 18

Frogwater @ Sugar Maple, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee acoustic duo Frogwater settles in for a matinee show ranging from Celtic to Delta blues, from classical to pop with a healthy dose of unique original material.