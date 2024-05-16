This Week in MKE Music: May 16-22, 2024

× Expand Photo via Lords of the Trident - Facebook Lords of the Trident Lords of the Trident

Punky Meadows, opera at Turner Hall, the return of Milwaukee Metalfest and Saebra and Carlyle, Willie Nelson, pat mAcdonald and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, May 16

Angel w/ In Theory @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Lost and Lonely” by Punky Meadows featuring Frank Dimino and Felix Robinson of Angel

Discovered by Kiss bass player Gene Simmons, Angel released their debut album in 1975, which hewed closer to prog rock than the glam pop that would inform future albums. The group went their separate ways in 1981 but re-formed in the late ‘90s with a new lineup and released two studio albums. And don’t forget their logo.

In Theory has been called “a Muscle Shoals-style Led Zeppelin. A swampy gritty version of Soundgarden.”

Milwaukee Metalfest @ The Rave/Eagles Club (through Sunday)

× “My Ass Is On Fire” by Mr. Bungle

With a pre-party on Thursday, Milwaukee Metalfest returns for a full weekend of all things metal. Blind Guardian, Mr. Bungle and Slaughter to Prevail are just some of the not-so-easy listening in store for fans. Madison’s Lords of the Trident add over the top humor to the proceedings as well. “I think a lot of fans—and especially bands-—forget how fun that ridiculousness can be, and place metal on this ‘very serious’ pedestal,” said vocalist Fang VonWrathenstein: shepherdexpress.com/culture/comedy/lords-of-the-trident-the-comedy-of-heavy-metal.

Friday, May 17

The Florentine Opera Presents María de Buenos Aires @ Turner Hall, 6:30 p.m. (through Sunday)

A poor girl comes to Buenos Aires and is drawn into a life of prostitution by the sound of the tango. She dies, her shadow continuing to stalk the city.

Legendary bandoneon player and composer Astor Piazzolla’s sultry and passionate nuevo tango fuels the surreal story of María, born “one day when God was drunk.” Explore this drama of seduction, depravity, redemption and rebirth in Buenos Aires’ urban underbelly. This sensual tango, told in the fading beauty of Turner Hall, will knock you over with its powerful storytelling and singing.

Saturday, May 18

Louie & The Flashbombs w/ Lost Orange Cat and City Fools @ Club Garibaldi, 7 p.m.

How do you stay engaged? With the new album Bang! Louie & the Flashbombs continue to mine what eludes so many bands—that vital spark that keeps things moving and challenging and interesting. Once again, they serve up a collection of driving tunes with intelligent lyrics and hooks for days.

Sure, talent is an ingredient but maybe that X-factor is simply to work hard and be open to new ideas when they poke at you; record the best tunes and keep moving. Louie Lucchesi and Mike Benign’s writing partnership gets a push from a veteran band that makes no false steps while displaying a sagacious energy that comes from decades of work, often together. It is kind of musical glue that doesn’t happen overnight.

The Return of Saebra & Carlyle w/ DaveKevinAdam, Lavish Waste and DJ Bo Doesn’t Know @ Cactus Club, 10 p.m.

× “Rabbit Hole” by Saebra & Carlyle

After making a splash Saebra & Carlyle seemingly slipped into a, I don’t know—rabbit hole? Back in 2020 the quartet playedthe inaugural VinterSköl Musik Festival. The high-energy Milwaukee quartet played a short set that had the sound of Saebra's tornado vocals and Carlyle's twangy Gretsch guitar ricocheting off unsuspecting stainless steel brewing tanks. Here’s hoping they pick up where they noisily left off.

Lesser Lakes Trio @ Gibraltar Mke, 7 p.m.

× “The Good Land” by Lesser Lakes Trio

Lesser Lakes Trio makes their debut led by veteran trumpeter Jamie Breiwick.

Willie Nelson & Family @ BMO Pavilion, 7 p.m.

× “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other” by Orville Peck & Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson has written songs that have become standards. He has recorded standards that redefine the classics. He has toured for decades with a band built around his musical family as well as his sister and his sons. He rejected Nashville for Austin ages before it became hip. He accidentally became a movie star. If there is ever a Mount Rushmore for musicians, expect to see his face there as well.

Sunday, May 19

Honky Tonk Hayride @ Falcon Bowl, 2 p.m.

A neighborhood institution, The Falcon Bowl presents a Honky Tonk Hayride, hosted by house band Convoy and DJ Billy Boy Brad, with local and traveling bands, comedians, DJs and Texas Two Step dancing with instructors.

pat mAcdonald @ Café Carpe (18 South Water St. West, Fort Atkinson), 6:30pm

× pat mAcdonald - Future Urban Leaders set

Since his techno-folk pioneering Timbuk3 days, pat mAcdonald has been tinkering in relative obscurity. His one-man electro-blues experiments of the late ’90s/early 2000s led to the Lowebow-driven proto-rock of Purgatory Hill.

Life-threatening illness in 2016 brought a long pause. Now, five years cancer free, he’s writing, rediscovering the six-string (shepherdexpress.com/music/album-reviews/the-ragged-jagged-way-back-home-chronological-records-by), and reanimating his pre-T3 acoustic roots with finger-style remakes from his back catalog. The new songs flirt with a twisted spirituality, hints of hope and optimism embraced and defaced by his trademark darkish humor.

Monday, May 20

Cameron Webb Organ Trio @ Transfer Pizzeria Café, 6:30 p.m.

The first and third Tuesday are reserved for The Cameron Webb Organ Trio. The young singer’s soulful feel and showmanship hails from a bygone era. Turns out Webb also has some serious licks on the keys and will be leading from behind his vintage Korg CX-3 organ and rockin’ those left-hand bass lines, joined by comrades-in-arms Matt Schad on guitar and Christian Fox on drums.

Tuesday, May 21

Blueprint w/ Taiyamo Denku, Guerrilla Ghost, Dukalion and Mad Static @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× “Fix Your Own Plate” by Blueprint

After releasing his album, Two-Headed Monster, things in Blueprint’s solo career were peaking. In a matter of weeks, the entire world and the entertainment industry was shut down; not only ruining his immediate plan to release his next album but ending his 20-year career as an independent hip-hop artist and sending his life into a downward spiral.

What followed was financial devastation, relationship turmoil, depression, and a lost sense of direction. “I wanted to make a record that's about how it feels when you’re down and you’re trying to find that inspiration to get up,” he recalls. That music that ultimately became his new album. Falling Down is about falling down seven times but getting up eight.

Wednesday, May 22

Acoustic Open Stage: Ian Brown @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee’s long-running Acoustic Open Stage offers a welcome venue for new performers to get a chance in the spotlight as well as a trusty venue for veterans to try out new material in a