Downtown Dining Week Menus Now Online

Photo Via Milwaukee Downtown - Facebook
Downtown Dining Week
The anticipated 18th annual Downtown Dining Week is fast approaching, set to take place from May 30 to June 6. Organized by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, this weeklong culinary celebration features more than 30 restaurants showcasing their finest dishes.
Food enthusiasts can now preview the lunch and dinner menus for participating restaurants on the event’s official website, downtowndiningmke.com. The menus offer an array of multi-course options priced at $15 or $25 for lunch and $35, $45 or $55 for dinner.
This year's lineup of participating restaurants includes:
- ARIA
- Avli
- Bacchus
- Benihana
- Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
- Café at the Pfister
- The Capital Grille
- Carbon Steak
- Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous BBQ
- Central Standard Crafthouse and Kitchen
- DOC’S Commerce Smokehouse
- The Edison
- Experts Only
- Flourchild Pizza
- The Knick
- Lucky Clover Irish Pub
- Mader’s Restaurant
- Mason Street Grill
- Milwaukee ChopHouse
- MOTOR Bar & Restaurant
- Oak Barrel Public House
- On Tap
- Onesto
- Rodizio Grill
- Smoke Shack
- The Social American Tavern
- SportClub
- Third Coast Provisions
- Third Street Tavern
- Tre Rivali
- Ward’s House of Prime
- Who’s On Third
"We are busy gearing up for one of Milwaukee Downtown’s most popular events,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown. "The diverse cuisine options are just a preview of all the excitement in store for Downtown Dining Week.”
As an added incentive, four diners will have the chance to win $400 in dining gift certificates. To enter, participants need to complete a Downtown Dining Week survey on the event website by Monday, June 10. Winners will be selected through a random drawing.
For the convenience of attendees, discounted parking will be available at select lots and garages operated by Interstate Parking. Details on participating locations and how to redeem the discount can be found on the event website.
Preview the full menus and make reservations at www.downtowndiningmke.com. Reservations are strongly encouraged where accepted.