Downtown Dining Week Menus Now Online

× Expand Photo Via Milwaukee Downtown - Facebook Downtown Dining Week

The anticipated 18th annual Downtown Dining Week is fast approaching, set to take place from May 30 to June 6. Organized by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, this weeklong culinary celebration features more than 30 restaurants showcasing their finest dishes.

Food enthusiasts can now preview the lunch and dinner menus for participating restaurants on the event’s official website, downtowndiningmke.com. The menus offer an array of multi-course options priced at $15 or $25 for lunch and $35, $45 or $55 for dinner.

This year's lineup of participating restaurants includes:

ARIA

Avli

Bacchus

Benihana

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

Café at the Pfister

The Capital Grille

Carbon Steak

Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous BBQ

Central Standard Crafthouse and Kitchen

DOC’S Commerce Smokehouse

The Edison

Experts Only

Flourchild Pizza

The Knick

Lucky Clover Irish Pub

Mader’s Restaurant

Mason Street Grill

Milwaukee ChopHouse

MOTOR Bar & Restaurant

Oak Barrel Public House

On Tap

Onesto

Rodizio Grill

Smoke Shack

The Social American Tavern

SportClub

Third Coast Provisions

Third Street Tavern

Tre Rivali

Ward’s House of Prime

Who’s On Third

"We are busy gearing up for one of Milwaukee Downtown’s most popular events,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown. "The diverse cuisine options are just a preview of all the excitement in store for Downtown Dining Week.”

As an added incentive, four diners will have the chance to win $400 in dining gift certificates. To enter, participants need to complete a Downtown Dining Week survey on the event website by Monday, June 10. Winners will be selected through a random drawing.

For the convenience of attendees, discounted parking will be available at select lots and garages operated by Interstate Parking. Details on participating locations and how to redeem the discount can be found on the event website.

Preview the full menus and make reservations at www.downtowndiningmke.com. Reservations are strongly encouraged where accepted.