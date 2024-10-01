Gallery Night MKE Set to Return with Record Participation This Fall

× Expand Photo Via Gallery Night MKE - Facebook Gallery Night MKE

Gallery Night MKE returns this fall on Friday, Oct. 18 from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This year, the event has reached a milestone with over 70 participating venues, the highest number in recent history, providing art lovers a unique opportunity to explore and purchase local art in Milwaukee’s most vibrant districts.

Named as Milwaukee’s premier gallery hop event, Gallery Night MKE welcomes all to explore local galleries, discover new artists and purchase original artworks throughout Milwaukee neighborhoods, including the Historic Third Ward, East Town and Walker's Point. Visitors can shop and support local Milwaukee establishments or dine at one of the many eateries downtown.

Admission to all participating galleries is free during event hours, and a full list of the over 70 venues is available on the official Gallery Night MKE website.

This fall, several special events will complement the gallery experience:

Outdoor Painting Unveiling in the Third Ward: In partnership with the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD), the Historic Third Ward Association will reveal four large-scale outdoor paintings by local artists. All of the featured artists have connections to MIAD, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The new works will be displayed on the exteriors of several buildings in the Third Ward, including Café Benelux, MIAD, Broadway Theatre Center, and Ascension Third Ward. Visitors will have the chance to meet the artists behind the works—Erin Eastham, Caroline Ferrero, Rachel McNeilly, and John Kowalczyk—on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

In partnership with the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD), the Historic Third Ward Association will reveal four large-scale outdoor paintings by local artists. All of the featured artists have connections to MIAD, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The new works will be displayed on the exteriors of several buildings in the Third Ward, including Café Benelux, MIAD, Broadway Theatre Center, and Ascension Third Ward. Visitors will have the chance to meet the artists behind the works—Erin Eastham, Caroline Ferrero, Rachel McNeilly, and John Kowalczyk—on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Art Pop-Up Market at Riverwalk Commons: On Friday from 5-9 p.m., the Milwaukee Public Market will host an outdoor Art Pop-Up Market at Riverwalk Commons, a riverside green space across from the market. Visitors can browse handcrafted items from local artisans while enjoying live music and food trucks. This is the first time this scenic area will be activated as part of Gallery Night MKE.

Pup-Friendly Sculpture Crawl with Sculpture Milwaukee: On Saturday, art lovers are invited to bring their furry companions for a unique tour of Sculpture Milwaukee’s outdoor exhibition from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Starting at Catalano Square, participants can embark on an urban art adventure, with the chance to meet adoptable dogs from the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. Pre-registration is available at Sculpture Milwaukee's website.

Visit Gallery Night MKE for interactive maps, event listings and information on parking, nearby restaurants and hotels.