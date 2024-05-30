Riverwest Radio Makes Waves

Expand Riverwest Radio Waves of Change Boat Tour

Riverwest Radio is the little station that thinks big. Broadcasting as WXRW-LP, 104.1 FM, the 100-watt station is hosting “Waves of Change” this Friday, fundraiser to promote their next step. While they will continue to be heard on air, Riverwest Radio is set to become a podcast network.

“Now, all of our shows end up on our SoundCloud, embedded on our website. The network will turn each show into its own podcast, with its own unique RSS feed,” says station manager Xav Leplae. With the 40 shows broadcast by the station, each an entity unto itself, finding programming of interest can be challenging. “You can get inundated,” Leplae continues

According to Leplae, Riverwest Radio “creates more original content than any other Milwaukee station, including WUWM and WMSE.” Every show heard on that station is locally originated. Around 80 percent are talk shows. Leplae cites a handful. “Youth Rising Up,” hosted by MPS shop teacher Marty Hagedorn, allows teens and community leaders to speak on the challenges facing today’s young people. “Expo Radio” is in sync with Project Return and gives voice to former prisoners and their families. “The Grass is Greener” covers world politics from a progressive slant with guests that have included Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh. Recently added to the lineup, “Deconstructing Politics” is hosted by participants in the encampment outside UWM’s Mitchell Hall.

Cultural programs are also heard, including a French show, an experimental noise show and filmmaker Mark Borchardt’s “Cinema Fireside.”

The “Waves of Change Gala” will be held on Milwaukee Boat Line’s Vista King, sailing past the breakwater, around the Calatrava and Discovery World and into the Menomonee and Kinnickinnic rivers. There will be food and entertainment from Wave Chapelle, Michah Emrich, Duwayne and DJ beanboi. The Vista King sets sail from 1124 N. Martin Luther King Drive at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 31. Admission is $75. For more information, visit Riverwest Radio's website.

The event is a fundraiser with proceeds going toward a new audio board, new mics and rehabbing the station’s storefront location in the old Riverwest Film and Video shop. “The main point is to get the network moving,” Leplae says. He hopes to have the station’s podcast network fully operational by the start of 2025.